Bond fund inflows greatest since May 2010 -ICI

NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. mutual fund investors showed their love of bonds in the week ended Feb. 15, driving inflows to their highest level since early May 2010. The Investment Company Institute on Wednesday said investors pumped $8.2 billion into all types of bond funds during the week ended Feb. 15. Stock funds also saw inflows, taking in $1.04 billion during the period, down from inflows of $3.64 billion into equity funds the prior week, said the institute, a mutual fund trade group. The S&P 500 fell 0.49 percent over the latest reporting period on uncertainty that Greek lawmakers would agree to bailout reforms. Indexes also fell on a 2.3 percent decline in shares of Apple Inc on Feb. 15, after Apple hit historic highs earlier that day. Last week marked the 19th straight week of inflows into bond funds, while equity funds have seen inconsistent flows for the past seven weeks. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, had estimated inflows of $2.66 billion, up slightly from the previous week's inflows of $2.49 billion. The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds: 1/18/2012 1/25/2012 2/1/2012 2/8/2012 2/15/2012 Total Equity -480 1,157 -1,698 3,640 1,043 Domestic -801 834 -1,807 1,936 35 Foreign 320 323 108 1,703 1,008 Hybrid* 1,262 2,624 2,196 2,491 2,660 Total Bond 5,989 7,674 7,491 7,054 8,196 Taxable 4,246 6,503 5,865 5,314 6,463 Municipal 1,743 1,170 1,626 1,740 1,733 Total 6,771 11,454 7,989 13,184 11,899 *Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income securities.