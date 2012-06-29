Investors seek US debt on EU summit pessimism-EPFR

NEW YORK, June 29 In advance of the latest round of European talks to help stabilize the euro zone financial situation, investors once again played it safe, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

The fund-tracking firm reported that U.S. bond funds took in $3.26 billion in the week ended June 27. More significantly, U.S. stock funds saw redemptions of $7.64 billion, with about 80 percent of that being pulled from three exchange-traded funds.

Bond funds globally saw inflows of $4.74 billion over the week, while equity funds saw outflows of $7.69 billion.

Money market funds globally attracted $1.09 billion in inflows, marking a reversal from the prior week when $33.43 billion was pulled from those funds.

Brian LaRose, technical analyst with United-ICAP, said the move by investors out of stocks and into bonds last week "speaks volumes about how much progress the public thinks the euro zone officials are able to make."

That said, stocks in the U.S. rallied strongly on Friday, after euro zone leaders agreed to cut borrowing costs in Spain and Italy and allow rescue funds to be used to stabilize the region's banks. In early afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was up 2.13 percent.

LaRose, however, said he wasn't impressed by the Friday rally because he thinks the European debt crisis cannot be easily solved.

Over the past year, EPFR said its survey has found the overwhelming majority of new money going into equity funds has come from institutional investors.

In the week that EPFR gathered its data, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.76 percent. Besides concerns over E urope's debt crisis, data showing weak manufacturing activity in China, the United States and Europe also dragged on stocks.

Even with the flight to safety, high-yield bond funds continue to do well. EPFR said junk bond funds recorded their third straight week of inflows, taking in $1.8 billion in new money.

"There are still people out there who are not necessarily looking for safety, they're looking for yield," said LaRose.

Investors also sought yield in emerging market bond funds, which had inflows of $671 million, up from the previous week's inflows of $532 million.

Emerging market equity funds lost $262 million in outflows, after seeing investors pull $234 million in the prior period.

EUROPE AND EQUITY-SPECIFIC FUNDS

European equity funds saw inflows of $246 million, reversing the previous week's outflows of $216 million, despite the weak manufacturing data and skepticism surrounding the two-day EU summit.

Each of the equity-specific BRIC countries saw outflows, but Chinese equity funds lost the most with outflows of $472 million, their ninth straight week of losses, said EPFR director of research Cameron Brandt.

"You're seeing a bit of a slowdown in China," said Anthony Conroy, head trader with BNY ConvergEx. "The growth rate there has been exponentially higher than anywhere around the world, and a bit of a slowdown kind of hurts everybody."

Healthcare and biotechnology funds led sector-specific funds with inflows of $418 million, which dovetailed with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Barack Obama's healthcare law on Thursday.

Gold and precious metals funds maintained their safe-haven appeal with inflows of $337 million but fell short of the previous week's inflows of $1.2 billion.