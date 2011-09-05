MAJOR FUND INDUSTRY NEWS IN ASIA FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT 2, 2011

HONG KONG, Sept 5 News and developments in Asia
SEPTEMBER 2
FUND VIEW-EM bonds in favour amid debt crisis - BlueBay
LONDON, Sept 2 BlueBay Asset Management Ltd's
BBAYgb.PZ Emerging Market Corporate Bond Fund likes companies
benefiting from strong local investor demand -- such as in
Chile, Colombia and the Philippines -- as well as defensive
sectors such as telecommunications and utilities.
Citi poaches Deutsche's Murphy in Asia prime broking push
HONG KONG, Sept 2 Citigroup Inc has hired
Deutsche Bank AG's (DBKGn.DE) David Murphy as head of its prime
finance unit in Asia-Pacific, according to an internal memo seen
by Reuters, as part of an plan to gain market share in the
fiercely competitive industry.
SEPTEMBER 1
Reliance Cap, Nippon Life to explore broader tie-up
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 1 Reliance Capital Ltd
and its Japanese partner in life insurance, Nippon
Life Insurance Co, will explore strategic tie-ups in finance,
initially in the asset management and private equity businesses
of the Indian group.
Milner, Conway back Google ex-China chief's $180 mln fund
HONG KONG, Sept 1 Innovation Works, founded by
former Google Inc China head Kai-Fu Lee, said Facebook
investor Yuri Milner and American angel investor Ron Conway are
among financial backers of its Internet fund that has just
raised $180 million to help young Chinese grow their start-up
firms.
AUGUST 31
Investors slash equities in August melt-Reuters poll
LONDON, Aug 31 Global investors slashed their
holdings of equities below 50 percent this month and piled into
cash, reflecting what was lining up to be the worst August for
world stocks since 1998.
POLL-China funds cut suggested stk weightings to 14-mth low
SHANGHAI, Aug 31 Chinese mutual funds cut their
recommended exposure to stocks to the lowest level in 14 months,
while suggesting higher bond and cash holdings as growing
economic uncertainty damps risk appetite, the latest monthly
Reuters fund poll showed.
POLL-Japan managers cut global stock weighting to 12-yr low
TOKYO, Aug 31 Japanese fund managers cut their
global stock weighting to a 12-year low in August, with risk
appetite battered by worries that the United States may slide
back into recession and by the euro zone debt crisis, a Reuters
poll showed.
AUGUST 30
Japan public fund's assets drop sharply in April-June
TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's public pension fund, the
world's largest, managed a small investment return in April-June
while its assets fell sharply by $33 billion from the previous
quarter, suggesting the fund sold assets to cover pension
payouts.
INSIGHT-HSBC's star India fund manager Duggal loses sheen
HONG KONG, Aug 30 For much of the past decade,
HSBC Holdings Plc's star portfolio manager
Sanjiv Duggal has been a major influence on India's stock
market, directing the fortunes of the country's biggest equity
fund and winning a huge investor following.
India's L&T Mutual Fund CEO Sinha resigns- sources
MUMBAI, Aug 30 The chief executive of India's
L&T Mutual Fund, Sanjay Sinha, has resigned, according to two
people with direct knowledge of the matter.
AUGUST 29
Mobius: Bernanke's silence on QE3 a 'smart move'
REUTERS INSIDER-HONG KONG, Aug 29 Emerging
market fund manager Mark Mobius says Bernanke's silence on QE3
at Jackson Hole will damp inflation expectations while leaving
his options open for future measures.
AUGUST 28
China mutual funds lost $19.6 bln in H1 on stocks - reports
SHANGHAI, Aug 29 China's mutual funds recorded a
combined loss of 125.4 billion yuan ($19.6 billion) in the first
half of 2011, battered mainly by weakness in the country's stock
market, official financial newspapers reported on Monday.
