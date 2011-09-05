MAJOR FUND INDUSTRY NEWS IN ASIA FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT 2, 2011

HONG KONG, Sept 5 News and developments in Asia mutual fund and hedge fund industry from Reuters News for the week ending September 2.

SEPTEMBER 2

-----------

FUND VIEW-EM bonds in favour amid debt crisis - BlueBay

LONDON, Sept 2 BlueBay Asset Management Ltd's BBAYgb.PZ Emerging Market Corporate Bond Fund likes companies benefiting from strong local investor demand -- such as in Chile, Colombia and the Philippines -- as well as defensive sectors such as telecommunications and utilities.

Citi poaches Deutsche's Murphy in Asia prime broking push

HONG KONG, Sept 2 Citigroup Inc has hired Deutsche Bank AG's (DBKGn.DE) David Murphy as head of its prime finance unit in Asia-Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, as part of an plan to gain market share in the fiercely competitive industry.

SEPTEMBER 1

-----------

Reliance Cap, Nippon Life to explore broader tie-up

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 1 Reliance Capital Ltd and its Japanese partner in life insurance, Nippon Life Insurance Co, will explore strategic tie-ups in finance, initially in the asset management and private equity businesses of the Indian group.

Milner, Conway back Google ex-China chief's $180 mln fund

HONG KONG, Sept 1 Innovation Works, founded by former Google Inc China head Kai-Fu Lee, said Facebook investor Yuri Milner and American angel investor Ron Conway are among financial backers of its Internet fund that has just raised $180 million to help young Chinese grow their start-up firms.

AUGUST 31

---------

Investors slash equities in August melt-Reuters poll

LONDON, Aug 31 Global investors slashed their holdings of equities below 50 percent this month and piled into cash, reflecting what was lining up to be the worst August for world stocks since 1998.

POLL-China funds cut suggested stk weightings to 14-mth low

SHANGHAI, Aug 31 Chinese mutual funds cut their recommended exposure to stocks to the lowest level in 14 months, while suggesting higher bond and cash holdings as growing economic uncertainty damps risk appetite, the latest monthly Reuters fund poll showed.

POLL-Japan managers cut global stock weighting to 12-yr low

TOKYO, Aug 31 Japanese fund managers cut their global stock weighting to a 12-year low in August, with risk appetite battered by worries that the United States may slide back into recession and by the euro zone debt crisis, a Reuters poll showed.

AUGUST 30

---------

Japan public fund's assets drop sharply in April-June

TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's public pension fund, the world's largest, managed a small investment return in April-June while its assets fell sharply by $33 billion from the previous quarter, suggesting the fund sold assets to cover pension payouts.

INSIGHT-HSBC's star India fund manager Duggal loses sheen

HONG KONG, Aug 30 For much of the past decade, HSBC Holdings Plc's star portfolio manager Sanjiv Duggal has been a major influence on India's stock market, directing the fortunes of the country's biggest equity fund and winning a huge investor following.

India's L&T Mutual Fund CEO Sinha resigns- sources

MUMBAI, Aug 30 The chief executive of India's L&T Mutual Fund, Sanjay Sinha, has resigned, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

AUGUST 29

---------

Mobius: Bernanke's silence on QE3 a 'smart move'

REUTERS INSIDER-HONG KONG, Aug 29 Emerging market fund manager Mark Mobius says Bernanke's silence on QE3 at Jackson Hole will damp inflation expectations while leaving his options open for future measures.

AUGUST 28

---------

China mutual funds lost $19.6 bln in H1 on stocks - reports

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 China's mutual funds recorded a combined loss of 125.4 billion yuan ($19.6 billion) in the first half of 2011, battered mainly by weakness in the country's stock market, official financial newspapers reported on Monday.

For a summary of Asia private equity news for the week, please see: (Reporting by Nishant Kumar)