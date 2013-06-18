Glass giant Corning to invest in Silicon Valley startup View

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 Speciality glass company Corning is leading a $60 million investment in View Inc, a maker of energy-saving glass that automatically adjusts the amount of heat and light glare that passes through it, the companies said Tuesday.

Corning, known for innovations such as Gorilla Glass, the thin and tough material used on products such as Apple iPhones, is a new investor in View. Existing investors, including Khosla Ventures, General Electric, and Sigma Partners, participated in the round.

View is headquartered in Milipitas, Calif., and has manufacturing facilities in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Before the latest financing, it has raised around $124 million from investors.

The new funding round closed June 5, a spokeswoman for Khosla Ventures said.