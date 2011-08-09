IFR-Fears of financial crisis redux unfounded as funds flow

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - Slumping stocks and soaring
Treasury bond prices have stirred memories of the financial
crisis, but credit markets are making clear this is not 2008
all over again.
It's no credit crunch: price volatility notwithstanding,
funds are flowing between banks, corporations and investors,
unlike the funding freeze experienced in the wake of the
collapse of Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers.
"There are a lot of differences between now and 2008," said
Scott Macdonald, head credit and economic research at Aladdin
Capital.
"If you look at the balance sheets of many corporations,
you just have much more cash. Banks, too, have a lot more cash,
more liquidity than they did, and they've generally disposed of
the worst of the troubled assets."
Still, the difference between the credit crunch that
sparked the worst recession since the Great Depression and a
knee-jerk sell-off were not so clear when capital markets
opened on Monday, after investors, bankers and executives had
the weekend to mull Standard & Poor's downgrade of the US
credit rating.
Initial reactions were swift and severe. The S&P 500 fell
more than 6 percent in the heaviest volume since the flash
crash of May 2010, to post its worst day since December 2008.
Every stock on the index closed down in reaction to the
late-Friday downgrade and growing fears that the U.S. could be
headed for another recession.
Treasury yields swooned to or near all-time lows. The yield
on the benchmark 10-year bond finished the day at 2.40 percent,
down 18 basis points from the close on Friday, before S&P made
its announcement.
Some spreads of high quality investment-grade bonds widened
sharply on Monday, although their performance was nothing like
the rout in the equity market.
JP Morgan's (JPM.N) Aa3/A+ rated 4.35 percent 10-year notes
were quoted about 40 basis points off of their Friday levels.
Triple A rated Microsoft's (MSFT.O) 5.30 percent 30-year bond
was quoted at about 6 basis points higher than its bid-offer on
Friday.
The initial shock to the financial system was misleading,
however. Banks have learned lessons from being overextended in
the credit crisis and are now better capitalized and more risk
averse than they were before.
While their more cautious tack has eaten into earnings, it
has also put them in better stead to weather the turmoil.
Banks' equity investors might not like the smaller returns on
investments, but banks are as liquid as ever -- even after
S&P's downgrade.
FUNDS ARE FLOWING
The panic has not taken hold of the key credit financing
arteries for banks as it did in 2008.
The interest rates that banks and Wall Street pay on
overnight loans backed by U.S. Treasuries held steady on
Tuesday, signaling money markets are functioning despite
turbulence in global stock markets.
In the derivatives market, the risk premium on short-term
dollar interest rate swaps fell after jumping on Monday on
concerns that market turmoil and a slowing economy would hurt
banks and reduce their ability to raise money.
The cost for commercial and investment banks to borrow
overnight funds in the repurchase market was last quoted at 8
basis points after trading as low as 4 basis points. This was
little changed from the level late Monday. The $1.6 trillion
tri-party repo market is a major source of cash for banks to
fund trades and other short-term operations.
In early swap trading on Tuesday, the spread between the
two-year swap rate and two-year Treasury note yield shrank 2.25
basis points to 26.50 basis points. Two-year U.S. swap spreads,
which are seen as a barometer of counterparty risk, hit a
three-week high of 28.5 basis points on Monday.
Most credit indices were rebounding on Tuesday morning
after collapsing on Monday.
With the Federal Reserve decision slated for later Tuesday,
the IG16 index, a key measure of high-grade debt market risk,
was trading tighter by 2.5 basis points at 113. The HY16 index,
however, was higher by an eighth of a point to 93. High-yield
debt, unlike investment-grade, tends to track the equity
markets.
In a typical reaction to economic uncertainty, investors
have snapped up Treasuries at a fast clip, and yields are
bottoming out. This reaction is a little counterintuitive given
the S&P decision, but what the slackening global economy has
demonstrated, and what the downgrade has perpetuated, is US
Treasuries' entrenched status as the most liquid go-to
safe-haven security.
In effect, investors react to a downgrade of US Treasury
securities by buying more of the downgraded securities.
Indeed, for some corporations, a risk-averse market is
ideal for taking on new expansionary debt. This morning, Thermo
Fisher Scientific (TMO.N) is showing confidence in the debt
capital markets. The technology company is marketing an
offering of five- and 10-year notes. Proceeds from the A3/A/A-
rated deal will be used to fund part of a US$3.5 billion cash
acquisition of Phandia, which is expected to be completed in
the fourth quarter.
Though the acquisition was announced in May, when the
capital markets were comparatively stable, the ability to fund
the deal at low rates illustrates that the debt capital markets
continue to be open for business.
While the low Treasury yields make it attractive to lock in
cheap funding for the company, the timing of the trade is still
a surprise, given the unstable capital markets and the crucial
Fed meeting today.
But it reflects another key difference between the U.S.
economy now and three years ago. Most economically important
companies and banks are better prepared this time around.
The largest US corporations -- the same ones that stock
market investors pummeled yesterday -- have stronger balance
sheets than ever.
Meanwhile, economic fundamentals haven't changed much since
the move by S&P on Friday to downgrade the US sovereign rating
one notch to AA+ from Triple A.
The two other major rating agencies, Moody's and Fitch --
though concerned over the state of US finances -- maintained a
Triple A score for the United States, at least for now.
"Is [the downgrade] the end all, be all? No, but it
certainly has had an impact," said Aladdin's Macdonald.
