IFR-Fears of financial crisis redux unfounded as funds flow

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - Slumping stocks and soaring Treasury bond prices have stirred memories of the financial crisis, but credit markets are making clear this is not 2008 all over again.

It's no credit crunch: price volatility notwithstanding, funds are flowing between banks, corporations and investors, unlike the funding freeze experienced in the wake of the collapse of Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers.

"There are a lot of differences between now and 2008," said Scott Macdonald, head credit and economic research at Aladdin Capital.

"If you look at the balance sheets of many corporations, you just have much more cash. Banks, too, have a lot more cash, more liquidity than they did, and they've generally disposed of the worst of the troubled assets."

Still, the difference between the credit crunch that sparked the worst recession since the Great Depression and a knee-jerk sell-off were not so clear when capital markets opened on Monday, after investors, bankers and executives had the weekend to mull Standard & Poor's downgrade of the US credit rating.

Initial reactions were swift and severe. The S&P 500 fell more than 6 percent in the heaviest volume since the flash crash of May 2010, to post its worst day since December 2008.

Every stock on the index closed down in reaction to the late-Friday downgrade and growing fears that the U.S. could be headed for another recession.

Treasury yields swooned to or near all-time lows. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond finished the day at 2.40 percent, down 18 basis points from the close on Friday, before S&P made its announcement.

Some spreads of high quality investment-grade bonds widened sharply on Monday, although their performance was nothing like the rout in the equity market.

JP Morgan's (JPM.N) Aa3/A+ rated 4.35 percent 10-year notes were quoted about 40 basis points off of their Friday levels. Triple A rated Microsoft's (MSFT.O) 5.30 percent 30-year bond was quoted at about 6 basis points higher than its bid-offer on Friday.

The initial shock to the financial system was misleading, however. Banks have learned lessons from being overextended in the credit crisis and are now better capitalized and more risk averse than they were before.

While their more cautious tack has eaten into earnings, it has also put them in better stead to weather the turmoil. Banks' equity investors might not like the smaller returns on investments, but banks are as liquid as ever -- even after S&P's downgrade.

FUNDS ARE FLOWING

The panic has not taken hold of the key credit financing arteries for banks as it did in 2008.

The interest rates that banks and Wall Street pay on overnight loans backed by U.S. Treasuries held steady on Tuesday, signaling money markets are functioning despite turbulence in global stock markets.

In the derivatives market, the risk premium on short-term dollar interest rate swaps fell after jumping on Monday on concerns that market turmoil and a slowing economy would hurt banks and reduce their ability to raise money.

The cost for commercial and investment banks to borrow overnight funds in the repurchase market was last quoted at 8 basis points after trading as low as 4 basis points. This was little changed from the level late Monday. The $1.6 trillion tri-party repo market is a major source of cash for banks to fund trades and other short-term operations.

In early swap trading on Tuesday, the spread between the two-year swap rate and two-year Treasury note yield shrank 2.25 basis points to 26.50 basis points. Two-year U.S. swap spreads, which are seen as a barometer of counterparty risk, hit a three-week high of 28.5 basis points on Monday.

Most credit indices were rebounding on Tuesday morning after collapsing on Monday.

With the Federal Reserve decision slated for later Tuesday, the IG16 index, a key measure of high-grade debt market risk, was trading tighter by 2.5 basis points at 113. The HY16 index, however, was higher by an eighth of a point to 93. High-yield debt, unlike investment-grade, tends to track the equity markets.

In a typical reaction to economic uncertainty, investors have snapped up Treasuries at a fast clip, and yields are bottoming out. This reaction is a little counterintuitive given the S&P decision, but what the slackening global economy has demonstrated, and what the downgrade has perpetuated, is US Treasuries' entrenched status as the most liquid go-to safe-haven security.

In effect, investors react to a downgrade of US Treasury securities by buying more of the downgraded securities.

Indeed, for some corporations, a risk-averse market is ideal for taking on new expansionary debt. This morning, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO.N) is showing confidence in the debt capital markets. The technology company is marketing an offering of five- and 10-year notes. Proceeds from the A3/A/A- rated deal will be used to fund part of a US$3.5 billion cash acquisition of Phandia, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

Though the acquisition was announced in May, when the capital markets were comparatively stable, the ability to fund the deal at low rates illustrates that the debt capital markets continue to be open for business.

While the low Treasury yields make it attractive to lock in cheap funding for the company, the timing of the trade is still a surprise, given the unstable capital markets and the crucial Fed meeting today.

But it reflects another key difference between the U.S. economy now and three years ago. Most economically important companies and banks are better prepared this time around.

The largest US corporations -- the same ones that stock market investors pummeled yesterday -- have stronger balance sheets than ever.

Meanwhile, economic fundamentals haven't changed much since the move by S&P on Friday to downgrade the US sovereign rating one notch to AA+ from Triple A.

The two other major rating agencies, Moody's and Fitch -- though concerned over the state of US finances -- maintained a Triple A score for the United States, at least for now.

"Is [the downgrade] the end all, be all? No, but it certainly has had an impact," said Aladdin's Macdonald.

(Reporting by IFR senior reporter Timothy Sifert; Additional reporting by Reuters reporters Richard Leong and Gertrude Chavez. Editing by Martin Howell)