Venture capital investments rebound for tech startups

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 15
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Venture capital
investments in startups rebounded in the second quarter, as a
general stock market recovery helped restore confidence,
according to a new report published on Friday.
Investors plowed $15.3 billion into venture-backed startups
in the second quarter of this year, a 20.5 percent increase over
the $12.7 billion invested in the first quarter, according to
the MoneyTree Report by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the National
Venture Capital Association. The report's conclusions are based
on data from Thomson Reuters.
"There was a bit of a pause in the first quarter when the
public markets took a beating," said Sean Cunningham, managing
director of Trident Capital Cybersecurity. "The public markets
are back. Everyone is bullish."
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and
messaging app Snapchat boosted the quarter, raising a combined
total of $4.8 billion, or nearly a third of total investments.
In terms of total dollars, second-quarter investments
outpaced all but three quarters since 2000, the height of the
dot-com boom, suggesting that despite widespread concerns over
valuations and a dormant market for tech initial public
offerings, venture capitalists and institutional investors are
not shying away from writing big checks.
"It's not heading straight to the moon and it's not going
off a cliff," said Tom Ciccolella, who leads the venture capital
practice for PwC, a consulting firm.
Even as total funding was up sharply, the number of deals
was down by about 5 percent, falling to 961 from 1,011 during
the first quarter.
"We are being more selective," said Erik Gordon, professor
at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and
faculty adviser to the university's venture capital fund. "We're
not going to invest in everything that says 'We are the Uber of
X' or 'the Facebook of Y.'"
Indeed, the bar for companies seeking venture capital
funding is higher than it was a year ago. After a rash of
startups that had received huge funding rounds over the last
year failed to reach growth targets or proved to be
unsustainable businesses, investors pulled back. The global
stock selloff last summer and hammering of tech stocks early
this year increased anxiety.
Valuations are generally lower this year, with venture
capitalists reporting valuations dropping by 30 percent to 50
percent, and the lower prices are helping to get deals done.
The involvement of mutual funds and sovereign wealth funds
continues to drive huge deals. The biggest deal of the quarter
was Uber's $3.5 billion round from Saudi Arabia's Public
Investment Fund, followed by Snapchat's $1.3 billion round from
Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price, among others.
It was the first time that two venture-backed startups in
the same quarter raised billion-dollar-plus investments,
according to PwC. Uber's $1.2 billion financing in the second
quarter of 2014 was the first round of that size on record.
Venture capitalists continue to favor software startups,
which took in $8.7 billion in funding, a 70 percent increase
from the previous quarter.
Other industries saw a pullback. Investments in financial
services fell 25 percent to $601 million, likely a response to
recent struggles at lending platforms Prosper Marketplace and
Lending Club.
"We've gone pretty cold on these lending platforms," Gordon
said.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Sue Horton and
Bill Rigby)