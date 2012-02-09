UPDATE 1-More U.S. workers put 401(k) investments on autopilot

By Tim McLaughlin

BOSTON Feb 9 More U.S. workers with 401(k) plans are selecting mutual funds that rebalance to safer investments as they near retirement, but analysts say some of these funds are still too aggressive.

So called target-date funds allow investors to select funds that automatically change stock and bond allocations over time so that safer investments become more prevalent as retirement approaches. But there are dangers and analysts say the strategy took a beating during the recent credit crisis because some funds had large exposures to stocks.

Boston-based Fidelity Investments - the top 401(k) provider in the United States with 11.6 million accounts - said on Thursday that about 26 percent of its participants had 100 percent of their 401(k) assets in target-date funds at the end of 2011. That was up from 21.4 percent during the same period in 2010 and 17.4 percent in 2009.

For example, Fidelity's target-date Freedom Funds had $131 billion in assets under management at the end of 2011, up from $126 billion in 2010.

"For many employees, with market volatility and lack of confidence in their own skills, they've actually found that target-date funds help them get some peace of mind," said Beth McHugh, a Fidelity vice president who analyzes customer trends.

But analysts say investors can be lulled into a false sense of security because some funds maintain heavy stock allocations as they near their target dates.

In fact, the percentage of equities at the target date appears to have increased to 43 percent in December 2010 from about 40 percent in December 2007, according to a study by BrightScope Inc and Target Date Analytics LLC.

There is evidence, though, that funds adopted more prudent management after the 2008 credit crisis, the study said.

Joe Nagengast, a principal at Target Date Analytics, said target-date funds are especially good for younger workers, because they do all the heavy lifting in the early accumulation years.

"But when you near retirement age, it's time to get out of off-the-shelf allocation," Nagengast said. "It's time to go see a professional adviser."

Fund companies are seeing rapid adoption of target-date portfolios among retirement savers, especially among new workers.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc Chief Executive James Kennedy told Reuters in a recent interview that target-date funds have been a bright spot, while his company's retail mutual funds business has been slow. T. Rowe Price reported last month that its mutual funds generated $2.2 billion of inflows in the fourth quarter, driven mainly by target-date funds.

Target-date funds got a big lift in 2006 when the Pension Protection Act allowed automatic enrollment into retirement plans and a U.S. Department of Labor regulation designated this all-in-one product as a default investment.

Target-date funds currently hold about $400 billion in assets and research firm BrightScope expects assets to hit $2 trillion by 2020.

The funds are most popular with younger workers. For example, 67 percent of workers between the ages of 20 and 24 using Fidelity funds allocated 100 percent of their 401(k) assets to target-date portfolios.

The Employee Benefit Research Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, said its 401(k) database shows the percentage of participants who have held target-date funds for two years or less was nearly 48 percent at the end of 2010. That was up from 28 percent in 2006.

But during the height of the credit crisis, some target-date funds took a beating. Some funds designed for participants retiring in 2010 lost considerable value because of high exposure to stocks. In one case, a fund lost more than 40 percent, according to a 2011 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The report said investors had no idea they could lose so much money that close to their retirement date.

It is also unclear if government policy encouraging the adoption of target-date funds actually helps U.S. households.

Kent Smetters, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, compared mistakes made by target-date funds to investing errors made by retail investors. In a May 2011 working paper for the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Smetters and Jialun Li found Americans do a reasonable job of managing their own money.

"Households appear to be doing quite well and make only small mistakes at reasonable parameter values," the paper concluded. "Recent government attempts to simplify the investment process could very well leave many households worse off."