Despite market rally, investors turn to absolute return funds

* New absolute return funds attracting more assets than competitors

* Low bond yields seen driving the category's popularity

* Risks could include stock market underperformance

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Oct 19 In the midst of a double-digit U.S. stock market rally, the two most popular new mutual funds leave the market-chasing behind.

The Wells Fargo Advantage Absolute Return fund drew in a net of $1.3 billion between its March 1 launch and the end of August, while the Russell Multi-Strategy Alternative fund garnered $699 million, according to Strategic Insight. Those gains were the largest among the 260 funds of all kinds that have launched this year.

With painful memories of the financial crisis and lingering skepticism about Wall Street on their minds, investors are turning to so-called "absolute return" funds, which hold a mix of stocks, bonds and other assets. These funds don't aim to beat a benchmark like the S&P 500 that could be down or flat in any given period, but instead attempt to post a small positive return regardless of the overall market.

The popularity of absolute return funds would have been unthinkable a decade ago. Back then, a jump along the lines of this year's nearly 16 percent gain for the Standard & Poors' 500 index would have left most investors clamoring for stock funds as a way to get on board the rally.

Now, investors have pulled $82 billion from stock funds this year, according to Morningstar, while moving $194 billion into taxable bond funds and $11 billion into alternative funds. All told, money has come out of stock funds for 17 consecutive months, according to Morningstar data.

Absolute return funds have their own risks, of course. Chief among them: Returns lower than the market. Unlike typical funds that rate themselves on their performance compared with a benchmark like the S&P 500, these funds focus solely on achieving modest results like a 3 percent annual gain above inflation. Some observers note that even if funds can achieve these results, that may n o t be enough for long-term savers to meet their financial goals.

Financial advisers typically aim for annual portfolio gains between 7 percent to 8 percent for retirement planning. Since 1926, the S&P 500 has averaged a gain of 9.8 percent per year, while long-term bonds have returned an average of 5.7 percent per year, according to Index Fund Advisors, an Irvine, Calif. based financial planning firm.

Historically low yields, such as the 1.79 yield of the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond, make absolute return funds more appealing now, advisors say.

"We don't think that bonds will have the same return opportunity that they've had in the past," said Don Wilson, an Atlanta-based financial advisor with Brightworth. "Our clients are trying to improve their returns, but they want to do it in a risk-controlled fashion."

Wilson has invested about $20 million of his clients' assets in the Wells Fargo Advantage fund, replacing investments devoted to equity and fixed income funds.

Although some advisers use them to replace their bond holdings, strategies followed by absolute return fund managers often look more similar to hedge funds. The typical absolute return fund charges investors $1.35 per $100 invested, according to Morningstar, while the average mutual fund investor pays 80 cents per $100 invested in traditional funds that hold both stocks and bonds, according to the Investment Company Institute, a trade group for the fund industry.

The exact strategies used by absolute return fund managers differ. Ben Inker, a portfolio manager at GMO who manages the Wells Fargo Advantage Absolute Return fund, aims for a 3 to 5 percent annual return by devoting about a third of his portfolio to so-called long-short tactics that can make up or down bets in assets ranging from stocks to currencies.

Nearly half of his portfolio is in stocks, where it is split between blue chip stocks like Coca-Cola, Apple and McDonalds, Japanese value stocks, European value stocks and emerging market stocks. Only about 10 percent of the portfolio is in fixed income, he said, followed by 7 percent in cash.

His fund has gained 2.2 percent since it launched in March. The S&P 500, by comparison, has returned about 5 percent over that same time.

Inker said the relative underperformance doesn't bother him. "Our job is not to keep up with the S&P 500 in a good year, just like it's not our job to hide behind the performance of the S&P 500 when it's down 20 percent and I'm only down 16," he said.

He is more focused on avoiding a big loss that would "interfere with our ability to compound growth decently," he said. The S&P 500 should trade near 1,000 based on his estimate of its fair value, he said, which is one reason why he's targeting value and high quality stocks. The S&P index closed at 1,457.34 Thursday.

The Wells Fargo Advantage Absolute Return fund charges $1.66 per $100 invested, and some investors will pay an initial sales load of 5.75 percent.