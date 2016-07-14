Ackman still betting against Herbalife because of its business model

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
NEW YORK, July 14 Bill Ackman said on Thursday that he's still betting against the shares of Herbalife Ltd and that the company needs to make "material changes to its incentive structure."
Ackman, who made his comments on CNBC, said he also believes Herbalife and the government are "quite close" to a resolution about Herbalife's business practices.
Ackman said a number of videos highlighting "false and misleading claims" made by Herbalife have been published on "Facts About Herbalife," a website maintained by Ackman's firm Pershing Square Capital Management. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.