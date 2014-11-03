版本:
Fidelity, T. Rowe Price funds load up on Alibaba shares

BOSTON Nov 3 Portfolios run by T. Rowe Price Group and Fidelity Investments are the largest mutual fund investors in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, according to recent fund disclosures.

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund was No. 1 with 6 million shares at the end of September. And Fidelity's Contrafund ranked second with 3.23 million shares.

Alibaba's IPO in late September initially raised $21.8 billion, and its stock surged 38 percent in its stock market debut.

Alibaba shares were up nearly 4 percent on Monday, trading at $102.35. The stock is up 16 percent in the last month.

