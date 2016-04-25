El-Erian says this week's Fed meeting to set stage for June hike

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 25 Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Monday he expects this week's Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting to set the stage for a June interest rate hike.
El-Erian told Reuters: "Fed officials may even be tempted to hike as early this week though this remains a lower probability event."
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.