El-Erian says this week's Fed meeting to set stage for June hike

NEW YORK, April 25 Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Monday he expects this week's Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting to set the stage for a June interest rate hike.

El-Erian told Reuters: "Fed officials may even be tempted to hike as early this week though this remains a lower probability event."

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

