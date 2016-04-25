UPDATE 1-El-Erian says this week's Fed meeting to set stage for June hike

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds quotes from El-Erian, background on Yellen's last speech)
NEW YORK, April 25 Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Monday he expects this week's Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting to set the stage for a June interest rate hike.
El-Erian told Reuters: "Fed officials may even be tempted to hike as early this week though this remains a lower probability event." The Federal Open Market Committee is due to meet Tuesday and Wednesday and then next on June 14-15.
"Notwithstanding the headwinds from abroad, the Fed is likely to hike this year at least once, and possibly twice," El-Erian said.
Earlier this month, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy was on a solid course with some hints of inflation, so the Federal Reserve was on track for further interest rate hikes.
"The U.S. economy has continued to progress in a satisfactory way. We continue to see good job performance, some evidence of inflation moving up, so that was our expectation when we raised rates in December," Yellen said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.