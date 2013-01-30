UPDATE 1-Fidelity Contrafund cut Apple stake 3 pct in December

* Contrafund owned $6.15 bln of Apple at end of December
* Fidelity's Danoff still likes Apple's cash generation
* Apple off 35 pct since hitting $705 a share
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, Jan 30Portfolio manager Will Danoff,
whose $85 billion Fidelity Contrafund is the largest active
shareholder in Apple Inc, trimmed his holdings in the
maker of the iPhone by 3.1 percent in December.
Apple remains the top holding in Contrafund,
according to the latest disclosures by Boston-based Fidelity on
Wednesday. Under Danoff, Contrafund has been the best performing
large-cap growth fund over the past 20 years, posting an annual
total return of 10.59 percent, according to Lipper Inc, a
Thomson Reuters unit.
The modest trimming and Danoff's recent comments about Apple
indicate he still likes the stock, although U.S. retail
investors have soured on it.
Weak holiday sales of Apple's iPhone helped to spark a
selloff that lopped some $50 billion off the company's market
capitalization in one day of trading last week.
Contrafund reported holding $6.15 billion worth of Apple
stock at the end of December. That translates into 11.56 million
shares, compared with the 11.92 million shares reported at the
end of November.
Apple accounted for 7.3 percent of Danoff's holdings, down
from 8.2 percent at the end of November. Contrafund is Apple's
second largest shareholder after the Vanguard Total Stock Market
Index Fund.
With more competition from rival smartphone makers such as
Samsung Electronic Co Ltd, Apple shares are off 35
percent since hitting an all-time high of $705.07 in late
September. Apples shares slipped 0.3 percent to $459.68 in early
trading on Wednesday.
Still, in a Fidelity Viewpoints interview posted Jan. 16,
Danoff extolled the virtues of Apple's cash-generating power.
"Apple has been generating a billion dollars of free cash
flow per week," Danoff said. "In the last two years, the company
has added $100 billion of revenue without needing any additional
working capital."
But Danoff also acknowledged the stock slide and stiffer
competition.
"The stock has been disappointing in the last quarter or
two," he said in the Fidelity Viewpoints interview. "Competition
has definitely intensified in the smartphone and tablet
markets."
Contrafund posted a 6.51 percent return in the fourth
quarter, barely beating the 6.35 percent advance in the
benchmark S&P 500 index.
Danoff got help from other technology holdings and an
overweight position in gold mining companies, betting that
unprecedented levels of global debt will support prices in the
precious metal.