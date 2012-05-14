Vanguard, Pimco lead April fund customer inflows

* Vanguard, Pimco grab over half of April inflows
* American Funds, Fidelity see April outflows
* Investors continue to favor bonds over stocks
* Morningstar rankings exclude money market funds, ETFs
May 14 Mutual fund giants Vanguard Group and
Pimco garnered more than half the new money from customers
flowing into long-term funds in April, investment researcher
Morningstar said on Monday.
Vanguard, the largest manager of U.S. mutual funds,
collected a net $7.5 billion for its funds while Pimco, known as
home base for bond fund manager Bill Gross, grabbed $6.4 billion
out of total net inflows of $20.8 billion industry-wide.
Several large fund companies suffered net outflows, however.
American Funds lost $4 billion from customers in April and
Fidelity Investments saw $636 million flow out the door. The
Morningstar figures exclude money market funds and
exchange-traded funds.
Franklin Templeton funds, run by the largest publicly-traded
mutual fund manager, Franklin Resources, had net inflow
of $817 million for the month, Morningstar said. T. Rowe Price
, next largest among public mutual fund managers, had
$2.8 billion of inflow, according to Morningstar.
Flows for the month continued to be heavily tilted towards
bond funds and away from stocks, Morningstar said. For the
month, investors withdrew $9.3 billion from U.S. stock funds and
added $5 billion to international stock funds. In fixed income,
taxable bond funds got $16.9 billion and municipal funds got
$2.4 billion.
Over the past year, fund customers have yanked $133.3
billion from U.S. stock funds and added $169.1 billion to
taxable bond funds.