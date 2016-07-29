Investors continue equity exodus, buy bonds and emerging markets

LONDON, July 29 Investors pulled more money from
global equity funds in the past week while buying bonds and
pumping cash into emerging debt, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(BAML) said on Friday.
July has seen MSCI's world equity index rise almost 4
percent but the gains came against a backdrop of continued
uncertainty around economic growth and future company earnings
especially in Britain and Europe, which are starting to feel the
impact of Brexit.
The week also saw some repricing of U.S. interest rate
expectations, with futures now pricing roughly even odds of a
rate rise in December.
BAML said in its weekly note that equities had posted
outflows of $5.4 billion, with mutual funds' $8.4 billion
outflow partly offset by $3 billion flowing into exchange traded
funds (ETFs).
Reuters' monthly asset allocation poll, released earlier on
Friday, found that global investors' equity holdings were at the
lowest in at least five years, while bond allocations had risen
sharply.
European equities posted their 25th straight week of
outflows, losing $4.2 billion while Japanese and U.S. losses
were smaller at $700 million and $400 million respectively.
Emerging stocks took in $400 million, their fourth straight week
of gains.
Japanese stocks came under some pressure on Friday from
authorities' decision to opt for only modest additional
stimulus, which also sent the yen soaring.
BAML noted that its monthly fund survey of fund managers had
showed that bearish positions on Japanese equities were at their
highest in three-and-a-half years.
The Fed uncertainty has held gold prices in check in recent
weeks and BAML said precious metals funds had suffered outflows
of $500 million. This is their first outflow in nine weeks and
the biggest weekly loss since December.
Bond funds saw inflows of $7.9 billion, BAML said, but the
most notable moves came in emerging markets, with debt funds
taking in $3.4 billion. This brings the four-week inflow streak
to $14 billion, the biggest on record.
While government bond funds continued to lose ground,
municipal bonds saw their 45th straight week of inflows, while
investment grade bond funds received $3.2 billion and high yield
absorbed $700 million, BAML said.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Tom Heneghan)