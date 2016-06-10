European equity funds on worst run since Feb 2008 as Brexit vote looms -BAML

| LONDON, June 10
LONDON, June 10 Investors piled into bonds this
week and racked up the longest stretch of European equity fund
outflows in eight years as a wave of caution swept over markets
ahead of Britain's EU referendum, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
said on Friday.
European equity funds posted a net outflow in the week to
June 8 for the 18th consecutive week, a run not seen since
February 2008, before the onslaught of the global financial
crisis, BAML said.
In a note titled "Risk-off as Brexit looms", it said UK
equity funds saw redemptions for the 12th week out of the last
14 and overall equity funds posted a $2.6 billion outflow, the
10th outflow of the last 12 weeks.
Britons vote on June 23 whether to remain in or leave the
European Union, and polls show it is a close call. On top of
that, an extremely weak U.S. employment report for May - the
weakest in over five years - cast doubt on the strength of the
world's largest economy and rattled investors.
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, warned on
Thursday that markets may be too complacent surround the risk of
Brexit, while bond fund giant PIMCO said recently investors
should prepare for the "significant" chance of Brexit.
So far this year, global equity funds have posted a net
outflow of $106 billion. Of that, $96.6 billion has come out of
developed market stocks, and the remainder from emerging
markets.
The flip side of the bearish stock market trade was another
week of bond buying. Fixed income funds attracted a net $7.9
billion inflow, the largest in nine weeks, BAML said.
With world bond yields hitting record lows this week
investors sought for the highest returns possible
within the relative safety of bonds. High yield funds drew in
$2.6 billion, the biggest inflow in 11 weeks, and emerging
market debt pulled in funds for the 14th week out of the last
16.
Investors also sought quality bonds, pouring $4.2 billion
into investment grade debt, the 14th straight weekly inflow.
