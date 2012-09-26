Fund managers realize big gains from small bank stocks

* Small-cap bank stocks fuel gains for fund managers
* Money manager's global fund finds gems in his own back
yard
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, Sept 26 Portfolio manager Bernard Horn
can go anywhere in the world to find a stock for his global
value fund. But some of Horn's best stock picks have been small
banks gathering deposits and making loans right in his own back
yard.
Rockland Trust, one of the Boston-based manager's larger
holdings, isn't a household name. But the bank is doing just
fine on Boston's south shore. Assets have increased 41 percent
to $5.1 billion since the end of 2008.
And shares of the bank's holding company, Independent Bank
Corp, are up 46 percent in the past year, fueling some
of the gains in Horn's Polaris Global Value Fund.
The fund has posted a 1-year return of 29 percent, beating
98 percent of the funds in the global multi-cap value category,
according to Lipper Inc, a Thomson Reuters company.
"I like to meet the management teams and get a feel for
their credit culture," said Horn, who once did a stint on the
loan committee of a small bank in suburban Boston. As president
of Polaris Capital Management, he oversees about $4.4 billion.
During the height of the credit crisis, small bank stocks
got hammered just like the big banks, even though their credit
problems were relatively tame.
In July 2010, Horn made the case for Independent Bank in a
letter to investors, saying its shares were being penalized for
what he said would only be temporary hits to earnings.
Horn made the right call. Shares of Independent Bank and
other small-cap bank stocks soared as they increased their
assets and set aside less money for problem loans. They've also
capitalized on the woes of their big bank brethren, picking up
some of their dissatisfied customers and key lending teams.
"Small losses (of business) for big banks can be big gains
for smaller banks," Horn said. "Smaller banks also tell me they
get loan officers leaving bigger banks, bringing with them
healthy customer relationships. That's real earnings growth at
very little cost."
Chris Beck, who runs the $837 million Delaware Small Cap
Value Fund, owns Independent Bank shares and several
other small-cap stocks that have taken off. Over the past 12
months, for example, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc
, East West Bancorp Inc and Bank of Hawaii Corp
have risen 70 percent, 45 percent and 29 percent,
respectively.
The 1-year return of Beck's fund is 30.6 percent, beating 72
percent of the funds in the small-cap core category, according
to Lipper.
Small banks still have some opportunity to take business
from the larger banks. But most of that has played out, he said.
He sees cost-cutting, consolidation and commercial and
industrial lending as catalysts for increasing future profits.
"Consolidation should be happening," Beck said. "I'm
surprised there hasn't been much more."
Horn said he added Brookline Bancorp Inc to his
portfolio in the second quarter, partly because of the bank's
recent acquisition of Bancorp Rhode Island. Brookline's assets
are now at $5 billion, up from $3.1 billion before the deal was
announced last year.
Horn sees more earnings power at a bank that previously was
criticized for having too much capital.
"Once they did the merger, they leveraged up some of that
capital," Horn explained. "That allows the cash earnings power
to go up a lot faster."