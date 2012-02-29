UPDATE 1-BlackRock's Fink says equities are still cheap

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Feb 29 BlackRock Chairman and
CEO Laurence Fink said on Wednesday he still believes
U.S. equities are attractive even with their solid rise so far
this year.
"We still have a long ways to go to make equities look
expensive," Fink, who heads the $3.51 trillion asset management
firm BlackRock, told an audience at the Council on
Foreign Relations.
The benchmark S&P 500 index - which closed above the
May 2011 intraday high of 1,370.58 on Tuesday - is up more than
9 percent this year.
Risk has made a huge comeback this year on signs of
improvement in the U.S. economy, including job growth,
manufacturing and consumer confidence, as well as an attractive
risk-reward ratio on equities relative to other asset classes.
Fink, who spoke at CFR as part of a CEO Speaker Series, said
dividend-paying stocks, multinationals and
investment-grade-rated corporate bonds should be a part of
investors' portfolios.
Asked on the sidelines about the housing market and investor
activity, Fink told Reuters: "You are starting to see the
speculative fervor come in as we start bottoming out. But we
have another 1-1/2 years of indigestion. We still have excess
homes."
Hedge funds, private equity firms and other deep-pocketed
investors are looking to scoop up foreclosed homes and earn
money by renting them out. The Federal Housing Finance Agency,
which regulated Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, last year received
proposals from hundreds of investment groups interested in
acquiring and renting out single-family homes federal agencies
have foreclosed on.
Fink also addressed China's economy, saying "I don't think
China is slowing down in 2012" and that China is easing, which
will help to re-stimulate the economy. He also praised the
present leadership in China.
Fink said that the European Central Bank's long-term
refinancing operation is solving many problems but that Europe
remains vulnerable without fundamental growth.