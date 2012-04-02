DoubleLine, PIMCO attract over $8 bln in flagship bond funds

* DoubleLine takes in most money in Q1, Morningstar data
* PIMCO Total Return takes in $1.7 billion
* Appetite for top bond managers remains
By Jennifer Ablan
April 2 In the battle for bond investing
bragging rights, Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine fund emerged as
the first-quarter titan, taking in more money from investors
than other major mutual fund managers, according to Morningstar
data.
Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
absorbed $6.4 billion of net new money in the period. That was
nearly four times the total taken in by PIMCO's Total Return
Fund, led by Pacific Investment Management Co
co-founder Bill Gross.
PIMCO's flagship fund attracted $1.7 billion of net new
money, according to Morningstar data.
Other top funds in the first quarter included the Lord
Abbett Short Duration Income Fund, which received over
$2 billion in net new money, and TCW's flagship fund, the
MetWest Total Return Bond Fund, with $1.46 billion of
inflows, Morningstar said.
Morningstar has yet to gather full first-quarter data for
two large Vanguard bond funds, but as of February 29, the
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index fund garnered $2.8
billion.
Risk has made a huge comeback this year on signs of
improvement in the U.S. economy, especially job growth. But
investors are still pouring money into not only equity funds,
but fixed-income funds as well.
The search for yield and the appetite for risk-taking have
driven investors into these bond funds, because they throw off
income that outpaces the paltry rates offered by Treasuries.
Moreover, balance sheets of many companies are stronger than
ever as they've shrunk debt and other obligations, said Dan
Fuss, vice chairman of Loomis Sayles, who is a fan of corporate
bonds. Fuss' Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, which had $542
million of net new cash in the first quarter, also is a big
beneficiary of the flight to risk-taking, with returns of 6.59
percent in the first three months of the year.
But Gundlach, who was crowned by Barron's as the new "King
of Bonds" a year ago, has become the standout performer.
DoubleLine ended the first quarter of 2012 with $31 billion
in assets under management across all DoubleLine open-end mutual
funds, separate accounts, hedge funds and subadvised mutual
funds. That's a huge increase from DoubleLine's $22 billion in
assets under management at the end of 2011.
The flow of new money into Gross' Total Return Fund in the
first quarter comes after investors pulled some $5 billion from
his fund in all of 2011, according to Morningstar. In his long
history of managing money, it's a rare event for Gross to show
negative outflows in a single year.
Investors and advisers generally prefer intermediate bond
funds such as PIMCO's Total Return and DoubleLine's Total Return
bond funds for the diversification benefit. Over the past 20
years they have brought lower average total returns -- 6.6
percent versus 8.6 percent -- but also less volatility than
simply a long-duration Treasury strategy, said Jeff Tjornehoj,
Head of Lipper Americas Research.
Tjornehoj notes that the Barclays U.S. Treasury 10-20 Years
index has beaten the Barclays U.S. Aggregate 13 of the past 20
years. "But when you have a year like 2009 when long-term
Treasuries lose 8 percent and the Agg earns 6 percent, it's
easier to make the case for short-term capital preservation over
long-term outperformance."