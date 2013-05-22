Africa's hot bond market could overheat as U.S. funds pile in

| BOSTON
BOSTON May 22 U.S. investors searching
desperately for higher yields are piling into Africa's emerging
bond markets but may not be getting paid enough for the chaos
and uncertainty still stalking sub-Saharan countries, some
portfolio managers said.
Emerging market debt funds have outperformed nearly every
other bond fund category over the past several years, drawing a
flood of investors seeking higher yields. That has allowed
issuers to flood the market with new dollar-denominated bonds at
ever lower yields that may not compensate investors for the risk
of future defaults.
The rush of investors is like "a bunch of adults sitting in
a kiddie pool," said L. Bryan Carter, who runs the Acadian
Emerging Markets Debt Fund. "There's only so much
room."
Rwanda, still trying to recover from its 1994 genocide,
issued $400 million in 10-year dollar-denominated bonds earlier
this month, but investors were clamoring to buy almost nine
times as much debt.
Other sub-Saharan countries led by Ghana and Nigeria are
expected to issue up to $7 billion in debt this year, or more
than the previous five years combined, according to analysts.
Carter sees signs of an overheated market in bonds issued by
the Central African nation of Gabon, which credit-rating
agencies knock for poor fiscal management and slowing oil
production, continues to entice U.S. investors.
Yields on Gabon's dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2017
have been cut in half over the past 18 months
to 3.3 percent, a spread of only 248 basis points over the U.S.
5-year Treasury bond.
"Those yields don't represent Gabon's risks," Carter said.
"The spreads have been driven down to ridiculous levels."
Oil production, Gabon's main economic engine, has declined
by a third since 1997. The government is also under fire from
opposition activists who claim the 2009 elections were stolen by
President Ali Bongo, son of the late leader Omar Bongo.
Perhaps more worrying to investors, Gabon has been late at
least twice since 2008 with coupon payments on the $1 billion
bond issued in 2007.
In Nigeria, bond yields plummeted last fall when JPMorgan
added the country to its Government Bond Index-Emerging Market
index - boosting its legitimacy among many investors.
"I was much more comfortable investing in Nigeria before its
inclusion in the index," said Michael Cirami, an emerging
markets fund manager at Eaton Vance Corp. "You wonder if
the money flows have outstripped the ability of people to become
knowledgeable about the country."
But make no mistake, African bonds have so far been good to
U.S. money managers like Carter. His fund's one-year return of
17.76 percent through May 14 was tops among emerging market
managers investing in debt issued in local currencies, according
to data from Lipper Inc, a Thomson Reuters company.
Even investors in Gabon have done well if they arrived early
to that country's bond market.
One of Gabon's largest bond investors has been the $32
billion Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund. It
held $21 million in Gabon bonds at the end of February,
reflecting a capital appreciation of 22 percent, according to
U.S. regulatory filings.
Overall, emerging market debt funds, which have about $95
billion in assets, posted a 1-year return of 11.69 percent
through the end April, according to Lipper's data on
dollar-denominated bond funds. That easily beats the 6.68
percent average return among world income funds.
"There's a big desire by retail and institutional investors
to earn income and Africa has become more investable," said
Larry Seruma, who grew up in Uganda and is now chief investment
officer at Nile Capital Management LLC.
Nigerian debt is a core holding for Seruma and many other
U.S. money managers investing in Africa. Kjetil Birkeland, a
senior emerging market analyst at Standish Mellon Asset
Management, said he still likes Nigeria's growth prospects.
In addition, the Nigerian local bond market is more liquid
than the other African local markets except South Africa, making
it easier for fund managers to exit the market later.
But risk remains high on a continent where armed Islamist
rebels have expanded their range of attacks, rebels and mutinous
soldiers continue to launch sporadic coups, and government
officials remain embroiled in graft and mismanagement scandals.
Even in calmer African nations, the balance sheet can be a
worry. Oil and gold producer Ghana, which burnished its
democratic credentials with a peaceful election last year, has
troubled investors with runaway public spending.
But that won't be enough to scare funds away from the
country's expected Eurobond issue this year worth up to $1
billion for refinance and building projects.
"That bond issue will be oversubscribed," Seruma said.