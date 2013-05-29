Bond fund smack-down appears as 10-year Treasury yield surges

BOSTON/NEW YORK May 29 Bad things are happening in U.S. bond funds this month - and quickly.

Some of the worst performers are down more than 10 percent in May as the steep sell-off of U.S. Treasury bonds hurts most at funds holding long-term debt, which is sensitive to surging interest rates.

Bond funds that loaded up on dividend-rich stocks and junk-rated debt months ago are doing the best. They have shielded their investors from a surge in the 10-year Treasury yield, which peaked at 2.235 percent on Wednesday, its highest since April 2012.

Overall, the Treasury market's sudden turn, based on fears that the Federal Reserve may end its vast easing program soon, has hurt most fixed income investors.

On average, bonds funds with at least $500 million lost 0.91 percent so far in May, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Over 80 percent of all such funds have lost money in May.

The small group of winners diversified by moving away from Treasury bonds and longer-term securities. The $15.4 billion Loomis Sayles Strategic Income Fund, for example, got a boost in May from a big bet on dividend-paying common stocks like Corning Inc., its largest holding. The stock also is up 24 percent this year, with an 8 percent surge in May.

The fund gained 0.71 percent in May, among the best of all bond funds, according to Lipper. Stocks like Corning can be bond substitutes because they pay attractive dividends with yields better than investment grade debt, Loomis Sayles portfolio manager Matt Eagan said.

"Our expectation is that rates are going to rise," Eagan said. "We think the first cycle in a multi-cycle environment is underway."

Since 2006, investors have pumped nearly $900 billion into U.S. bond funds, while yanking $536 billion from stock funds, according to BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research. But investors are quickly waking up to the fact that bond funds can lose money, too.

Carrie Endries, a principal at Boston-based investment manager Lowell, Blake & Associates, advises clients not to buy bond funds.

"You can't manage the duration yourself and hold bonds to maturity, returning the principal in full to yourself," she said.

The longer a bond fund's duration, a measure of sensitivity to interest rate changes, the more its share price will rise or fall with interest rate changes.

Consider what happened to the $287 million Pimco Extended Duration Fund, which has an effective duration of 28 years. The fund posted a 1-month return of -11.13 percent in May. Pimco was not available to comment.

Other extended duration funds have taken it on the chin, too, though partly by design.

Investors in the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund should expect volatility at times like this, based on the fund's investment strategy, Vanguard Group Chairman William McNabb warned recently. The $641 million fund posted a return of -10.41 percent in May, according to Lipper.

"Rather than cause for concern, these swings reflect the purpose of the fund," McNabb said in March commentary. "... It was created for investors such as pension fund managers who need to control the interest-rate risk associated with their long-term liabilities."

There is little agreement among bond fund managers about how quickly interest rates may rise over the next 18 months.

Faster economic growth would be the fundamental cause of higher rates, and that's not likely, said Ford O'Neil, manager of the $14 billion Fidelity Total Bond Fund. "Over the next 12 to 18 months, we don't see the economy breaking out," he said.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury's yield will be contained between 1.75 percent and 2.25 percent over next 18 months, O'Neil said. His fund, which is off 1.63 percent this month, has used corporate junk bonds and leveraged loans to generate higher yields within the portfolio.

Thomas Graff, a fixed income portfolio manager at Brown Advisory in Baltimore, which oversees $30 billion, said the bond sell-off has been overdone. He expects the 10-year yield to fall below 2 percent soon.

"My sense is this is not the beginning of a major change," Graff said. "Tapering is not around the corner. My take is the Fed was trying to communicate that they want to be flexible. I don't think they wanted to communicate that they were ready to change anything."