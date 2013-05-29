Bond fund smack-down appears as 10-year Treasury yield surges

| BOSTON/NEW YORK
BOSTON/NEW YORK May 29 Bad things are happening
in U.S. bond funds this month - and quickly.
Some of the worst performers are down more than 10 percent
in May as the steep sell-off of U.S. Treasury bonds hurts most
at funds holding long-term debt, which is sensitive to surging
interest rates.
Bond funds that loaded up on dividend-rich stocks and
junk-rated debt months ago are doing the best. They have
shielded their investors from a surge in the 10-year Treasury
yield, which peaked at 2.235 percent on Wednesday, its highest
since April 2012.
Overall, the Treasury market's sudden turn, based on fears
that the Federal Reserve may end its vast easing program soon,
has hurt most fixed income investors.
On average, bonds funds with at least $500 million lost 0.91
percent so far in May, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson
Reuters. Over 80 percent of all such funds have lost money in
May.
The small group of winners diversified by moving away from
Treasury bonds and longer-term securities. The $15.4 billion
Loomis Sayles Strategic Income Fund, for example, got
a boost in May from a big bet on dividend-paying common stocks
like Corning Inc., its largest holding. The stock also
is up 24 percent this year, with an 8 percent surge in May.
The fund gained 0.71 percent in May, among the best of all
bond funds, according to Lipper. Stocks like Corning can be bond
substitutes because they pay attractive dividends with yields
better than investment grade debt, Loomis Sayles portfolio
manager Matt Eagan said.
"Our expectation is that rates are going to rise," Eagan
said. "We think the first cycle in a multi-cycle environment is
underway."
Since 2006, investors have pumped nearly $900 billion into
U.S. bond funds, while yanking $536 billion from stock funds,
according to BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research. But investors
are quickly waking up to the fact that bond funds can lose
money, too.
Carrie Endries, a principal at Boston-based investment
manager Lowell, Blake & Associates, advises clients not to buy
bond funds.
"You can't manage the duration yourself and hold bonds to
maturity, returning the principal in full to yourself," she
said.
The longer a bond fund's duration, a measure of sensitivity
to interest rate changes, the more its share price will rise or
fall with interest rate changes.
Consider what happened to the $287 million Pimco Extended
Duration Fund, which has an effective duration of 28 years. The
fund posted a 1-month return of -11.13 percent in May. Pimco was
not available to comment.
Other extended duration funds have taken it on the chin,
too, though partly by design.
Investors in the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index
Fund should expect volatility at times like this,
based on the fund's investment strategy, Vanguard Group Chairman
William McNabb warned recently. The $641 million fund posted a
return of -10.41 percent in May, according to Lipper.
"Rather than cause for concern, these swings reflect the
purpose of the fund," McNabb said in March commentary. "... It
was created for investors such as pension fund managers who need
to control the interest-rate risk associated with their
long-term liabilities."
There is little agreement among bond fund managers about how
quickly interest rates may rise over the next 18 months.
Faster economic growth would be the fundamental cause of
higher rates, and that's not likely, said Ford O'Neil, manager
of the $14 billion Fidelity Total Bond Fund. "Over the
next 12 to 18 months, we don't see the economy breaking out," he
said.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury's yield will be
contained between 1.75 percent and 2.25 percent over next 18
months, O'Neil said. His fund, which is off 1.63 percent this
month, has used corporate junk bonds and leveraged loans to
generate higher yields within the portfolio.
Thomas Graff, a fixed income portfolio manager at Brown
Advisory in Baltimore, which oversees $30 billion, said the bond
sell-off has been overdone. He expects the 10-year yield to fall
below 2 percent soon.
"My sense is this is not the beginning of a major change,"
Graff said. "Tapering is not around the corner. My take is the
Fed was trying to communicate that they want to be flexible. I
don't think they wanted to communicate that they were ready to
change anything."