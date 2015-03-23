Three quarters of funds feel corporate bonds overvalued - survey

| LONDON, March 23
LONDON, March 23 Three quarters of fund managers
consider corporate bonds overvalued, the highest percentage
since the CFA Society of the UK began surveying them three years
ago.
It said 76 percent of the 272 mainly UK-based funds saw
corporate bonds as overvalued while 81 percent felt government
bonds were overvalued, the most of any asset class.
A third of euro zone government bonds have negative yields -
meaning investors are effectively paying for the priviledge of
lending governments money - a share that has been growing since
the European Central Bank began its bond-buying scheme this
month to boost the economy.
"Our ... results suggest that investment professionals feel
that the prospects for additional benefits from QE may be
limited," said Will Goodhart, chief executive of CFA UK.
The quarterly survey also found that the percentage of
respondents that regard developed market equities as overvalued
spiked to 52 percent from 10 percent in fourth quarter 2014.
Emerging market equities was the only asset class regarded as
undervalued, with 43 percent holding this view.
The latest survey of analysts and investors was conducted
between Feb. 17 and March 9, 2015. Respondents were asked to
rate assets in terms of fair value over a one-year investment
horizon.
