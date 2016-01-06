Funds run by Brazil's Gávea post solid returns as currency bets pay off

| SAO PAULO/NEW YORK
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK Jan 6 Two hedge funds run by
Brazilian investment firm Gávea Investimentos Ltda posted
double-digit returns last year as bets on slumping currencies in
Brazil and Asia helped offset losses from Latin American
investments.
Last year, the firm's Gávea Fund and the higher-risk Gávea
Fund Plus returned an estimated 11.52 percent and 18.79 percent,
respectively, reversing losses in 2014, a letter to investors
said on Wednesday. The Gávea Fund had $530 million in assets
under management at the end of December.
Gávea, founded by former Brazilian central bank president
Arminio Fraga in 2003, kept risk exposure unchanged in December.
Daily value at risk, a widely followed gauge that measures the
maximum amount an investor can lose in a trading session, ended
last month at 0.6 percent of capital for Gávea Fund and 0.9
percent for Gávea Fund Plus.
Their performance highlights Fraga's successful bet on a
slump in Brazil's currency. The country is grappling with the
impact of a swelling budget deficit, rapidly eroding political
support for President Dilma Rousseff and fallout from slowing
growth in China. Last month, the real hit a near 13-year
low.
"The caution is seen in the financial sector, which explains
the increase the risk premium, the exchange rate and market
interest rates" in Brazil, the letter said.
Gávea officials could not be reached for comment.
The HFRX Macro/CTA Index, which tracks hedge funds using a
similar strategy as that of Gávea, rose 5 percent through
November. Both Gávea funds are within the so-called macro fund
class, in which fund managers bet on macroeconomic trends using
a variety of security types.
Last year, currency strategies were the major source of
returns for both funds, the letter said. Equities contributed
less than 1 percent of excess returns for the Gávea Fund and
Gávea Fund Plus, while rate investment posted losses last year.
In July, Fraga and his partners agreed to repurchase Gávea
from JPMorgan Chase & Co, to focus on private equity and
hedge fund investments. A JPMorgan Asset Management affiliate
kept Gávea's real estate and equity businesses under terms of
the deal.
(Editing by Tom Brown)