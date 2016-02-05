Bridgewater's Dalio calls WSJ article 'sensationalistic mischaracterization'

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
NEW YORK Feb 5 Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio said in a statement late Friday that the Wall Street Journal's article about a dispute between him and his heir apparent, Greg Jensen, was overblown.
"The article is a sensationalistic mischaracterization of what is going on," Dalio said. "Greg and I have had lots of disputes over the last 20 years, and what's great is that we have a systematic process for working ourselves through them."
The Wall Street Journal had no immediate response.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.