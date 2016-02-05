Bridgewater leaders caught in feud -WSJ

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Two of the top officials at Bridgewater Associates LP, the world's largest hedge fund, have called for votes among firm management and stakeholders on each other's character, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Founder Ray Dalio and expected successor Greg Jensen are embroiled in an apparent disagreement, asking the firm's top committees about the conduct of the other, the Journal wrote. The firm tends to air disputes publicly, and in a statement to the newspaper, Jensen said the disagreements have been "healthy."
Reuters has not independently verified the information in the article. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Andrew Hay)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.