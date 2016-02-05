Bridgewater leaders caught in feud -WSJ

Feb 5 Two of the top officials at Bridgewater Associates LP, the world's largest hedge fund, have called for votes among firm management and stakeholders on each other's character, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Founder Ray Dalio and expected successor Greg Jensen are embroiled in an apparent disagreement, asking the firm's top committees about the conduct of the other, the Journal wrote. The firm tends to air disputes publicly, and in a statement to the newspaper, Jensen said the disagreements have been "healthy."

Reuters has not independently verified the information in the article. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Andrew Hay)