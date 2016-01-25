Short-seller Carson Block launches hedge fund

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 25 Short-seller Carson Block,
founder of research firm Muddy Waters LLC who exposed accounting
problems and wrongdoing at a slew of Chinese companies, has
launched a hedge fund investment firm, a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
Block's new company, Muddy Waters Capital LLC, combines
activism with long-short strategies but with an emphasis on
betting against companies, the SEC filing said. Block, who
according to the filing received an initial investment of $100
million, had been contemplating a hedge fund for several years.
Block follows in the footsteps of short sellers such as Jim
Chanos, whose Kynikos Associates manages about $6 billion.
Block made his mark in the $3 trillion hedge fund industry
after he challenged accounting practices of a number of Chinese
companies that trade on North American stock exchanges, then bet
against them using his own money to short their stocks.
One of the companies to which Block drew attention was
Sino-Forest Corp, a Canadian-listed Chinese company
whose shares fell 74 percent before it eventually filed for
bankruptcy protection in March 2012.
Block's original Muddy Waters firm specialized in
short-selling research that he distributed free of charge. Block
is going to continue distributing free research, a source
familiar with the situation said. Block's original firm had been
making money by trading its principals' own capital, meaning
Block had put his dollars behind his work.
Muddy Waters Capital hired Matijn Rasser, who spent over 10
year as an intelligence officer with the U.S. government as the
new firm's chief of staff. It also hired Jamie Brown, formerly
of Standard Pacific Capital and PwC, as chief financial officer
and chief operating officer, the filing said.
