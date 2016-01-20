UPDATE 1-Big Chipotle investor held steady during stock's 4th-quarter plunge

(Adds further comment from fund manager, performance numbers)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Jan 20 Fidelity's Contrafund,
the biggest mutual fund investor in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
, said it had held onto its entire stake during the
fourth quarter even as an outbreak of food-borne illness in the
restaurant chain pummeled its shares.
"We held steady our investment in Chipotle, a longtime
holding, deciding to hang in there, based in part on
management's focus on productivity and comparable-restaurant
sales," Contrafund portfolio manager Will Danoff said in a
fourth-quarter update released this week.
Chipotle hurt Contrafund's performance the most, shaving
half a percentage point off the $110 billion fund's return in
the fourth quarter, when its shares lost about a third of their
value because of the E. coli outbreak. The fund's total return
of 6.34 percent in the quarter lagged the S&P 500 benchmark's
7.04 percent, according to Morningstar Inc.
Danoff is one of the mutual fund industry's most influential
investors, outperforming 99 percent of his peers over the past
15 years. His fund held a 6.29 percent stake in Chipotle as of
Nov. 30.
Last month, Chipotle said it might never pinpoint what
caused the outbreak, which was linked to two restaurants in
Kansas and Oklahoma and caused dozens of illnesses.
As Danoff noted, Chipotle has grown rapidly on the appeal of
its "food with integrity" strategy. In December, the company
lowered its fourth-quarter forecast for same-store sales, and
analysts downgraded the stock.
After falling below $400 on Jan. 12, Chipotle shares have
rebounded somewhat, closing on Tuesday at $469.52.
Meanwhile, the start to 2016 has been rocky for fund
managers, with some already showing losses of more than 10
percent.
Year to date, the Contrafund is down 8.47 percent, compared
with a 7.88 percent loss, including dividends, for the S&P 500
benchmark. Large-cap fund managers as a group are down 9.39
percent, according to Morningstar data.
Danoff did not mention any new, big positions in his
quarterly commentary letter. He said he had added "a bit" to his
stake in General Electric Co but remains significantly
underweight in that stock versus the S&P 500.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)