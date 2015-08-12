Contrafund cautious on commodities, more optimistic about Internet companies

BOSTON Aug 12 Fidelity Contrafund manager Will
Danoff, who oversees $113 billion in assets, says he has grown
more cautious about the commodities sector while becoming more
optimistic about Internet and financial companies.
Danoff made his remarks in an interview Boston-based
Fidelity Investments made available on Wednesday.
"I don't anticipate much change in the fund's sector
weightings, but I am more cautious about commodities
than I am about other groups, and more optimistic about
Internet and financial companies," Danoff said.
Meanwhile, Danoff said he expects Google Inc,
Facebook, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc
to generate earnings per share faster than the average company
in the next several years. His philosophy is that stock gains
follow earnings growth.
Contrafund's total return is 7.82 percent this year, easily
beating the 2.48 percent total return on the S&P 500 Index.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)