As popularity of golf wanes, fund managers bet on cycling

NEW YORK Feb 13 Forget tee time. These days,
you're more likely to hear business deals discussed over the
handlebars of a high-end bicycle than on the fairway, and fund
managers are catching on.
As cycling becomes the hobby of choice among wealthy
professionals, portfolio managers from firms such as Wasatch
, Vanguard and Franklin Templeton have been moving into
the shares of companies behind bicycle and bike-component brands
such as Cannondale, Specialized, and Trek, whose highest-price
models can cost more than $10,000.
Fund ownership of Taiwan-based Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd
, which produces its own Giant brand of bicycles and
makes products for Trek and other high-end brands, leapt 10
percent last quarter, according to Morningstar data.
For Taiwan-based Merida Industry Co Ltd, which
makes the Specialized line, fund ownership jumped 11 percent in
the quarter, while for Dorel Industries Inc, the
Canadian conglomerate behind Cannondale, it grew 6 percent.
"This is one of those trends that we're hoping to catch
early on," said Jared Whatcott, an associate portfolio manager
of the Wasatch International Opportunities Fund.
Whatcott owns shares of Giant Manufacturing and Merida in his
fund.
The trend is alluring to fund managers because of the
changing demographics of cyclists. Roughly a third of riders
have household incomes exceeding $100,000 a year, a rate 63
percent higher than 10 years ago, according to the National
Sporting Goods Association.
Industry experts say much of that jump can be attributed to
the waning popularity of golf, which still commands the highest
portion of participants with household incomes above $100,000
among popular sports.
Indeed, the number of golf courses in the U.S. has declined
for the past eight years, according to the National Golf
Foundation. Lagging equipments sales prompted Dick's Sporting
Goods Inc in July to fire all of the more than 500 PGA
golf instructors that worked in its stores as consultants.
Among Whatcott's reasons for finding stocks like Giant and
Merida appealing "is watching the sport expand and cyclists
trading up to higher-end bikes that have higher margins," he
said.
GAP IN SHARE PRICES
Several companies that produce the highest-end bikes or
parts, such as Italy's Pinarello and Bianchi, are private,
leading fund managers to gravitate toward the publicly traded
alternatives. As a result, portfolio managers have been moving
into companies that produce higher-end bikes even as their
returns differ.
Giant, for example, has seen its shares jump 23 percent over
the last six months, including a 7 percent gain since the start
of January. Shares of Merida are up 14 percent over the same
time, with much of the gain coming this year so far.
Yet, Canada's Dorel Industries has seen its shares fall 1
percent in the year to date, with a 13 percent jump over the
last six months. Dorel gets two-fifths of its revenue from its
cycling and leisure division, with a mix of premium brands from
Cannondale and GT, as well as mass-market brands like Schwinn
and Mongoose.
The surging U.S. dollar and decline in the euro - which
accounts for about 30 percent of sales - prompted the company to
say that currency costs are "expected to have a significant
negative effect" on its earnings this year.
Dorel's price drop is prompting some fund managers to buy.
"Looking at it long term, the cycling division is one area
that we think will continue to see material gains and margin
improvements," said one fund manager who recently added shares
of Dorel to his portfolio, but did not want to use his name
because his trades were not yet public.
Danielle McCoy, an analyst at Wunderlich Securities,
initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating. She has a
price target of $52 Canadian dollars for the stock, 33 percent
higher than its closing price Thursday of $39.08.
Part of the reason for her rating is that the company
recently acquired a subsidiary of Hong Kong's Lerado Group
Holdings Inc that makes products such as car seats and
strollers. The purchase will help it expand margins by lowering
supply costs.
Dorel is also focused on expanding its premium line of
bicycles, which are already higher-margin, she said.
"We continue to view the acquisition of Lerado as a
potential game changer," McCoy said.
