中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三

Gundlach's DoubleLine reaches $100 bln assets under management in May

NEW YORK, June 1 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital reached $100 billion in assets under management last month, according to the Los Angeles-based firm Wednesday.

DoubleLine also said the firm has appointed Jeffrey Sherman as deputy chief investment officer. Separately, the firm announced the opening of DoubleLine Investment Management North Asia Ltd. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

