UPDATE 3-Gundlach's DoubleLine reaches $100 bln in assets under management

(Adds probability of Fed move in June)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 1 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Capital reached $100 billion in assets under management last
month, the Los Angeles-based firm said on Wednesday.
DoubleLine, founded in December 2009 and considered one of
the fastest-growing asset managers in the United States,
benefited from inflows last month. The DoubleLine open-end
mutual funds collectively posted a net inflow of $1.48 billion
in May, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to $9.05 billion.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest
fund by total assets of DoubleLine, had a net inflow of about
$919 million in May, for a year-to-date net inflow of $7.20
billion. The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end
intermediate-term bond fund that invests primarily in
mortgage-backed securities.
The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund, an open-end
intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different sectors of
the fixed-income market, including corporate securities and
collateralized loan obligations, had a net inflow of about $375
million in May, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to $1.29
billion.
Gundlach's prescient investment calls have helped catapult
DoubleLine's rise. In a telephone interview with Reuters on
Wednesday, Gundlach said the financial markets are extremely
vulnerable to a "pretty good cocktail" of three factors: The
Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the labor market
weakening and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
"You're going to have the Fed raising rates, the labor
market is already softening and you'll see 'scare' articles
about Trump that read, 'If you vote for this guy, we will go
into depression'," Gundlach said.
As for equities, Gundlach said the S&P 500 Index has been
struggling to reach and stay above 2,100, mirroring the slowish
growth in the United States. "It's like people think that the
Fed has this super-secret information about how strong the
economy is about to become or that the economy is about to
become smoking hot." Gundlach added: "The S&P 500 has exhibited
declining highs for over a year, with two big drawdowns. This is
'dead money' with massive anxiety."
Gundlach reiterated he doesn't think Fed policymakers will
move interest rates when they meet this month. He said world
interest rate probability, or WIRP, has to triple from the
current 22 percent to convince him that the Fed will move.
"Yellen is clearly less dovish than she was in March. But I
watch the Fed and it is as if they have to ask the market about
raising rates: 'Please, please, Can we raise rates?'."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; editing by James Dalgleish)