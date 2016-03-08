版本:
DoubleLine's Gundlach says rally in risk assets nearing an end

NEW YORK, March 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday the rally in risk assets is nearing an end.

Gundlach, who told Reuters in early March that the firm is now considering closing out some of its long positions in the stocks they had purchased recently, said risk assets will struggle in sympathy with oil.

"Oil, like I said, had an easy time rallying from 28 to 38. Now the hard work begins," Gundlach said. "Oil is the key to everything."

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)

