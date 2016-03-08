DoubleLine's Gundlach says rally in risk assets nearing an end

BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
NEW YORK, March 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday the rally in risk assets is nearing an end.
Gundlach, who told Reuters in early March that the firm is now considering closing out some of its long positions in the stocks they had purchased recently, said risk assets will struggle in sympathy with oil.
"Oil, like I said, had an easy time rallying from 28 to 38. Now the hard work begins," Gundlach said. "Oil is the key to everything."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of $850 million of senior secured notes due 2025
Jan 18 Mondelez International Inc said it will sell its most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand, including the Vegemite brand, to Australian dairy manufacturer Bega Cheese Ltd for A$460 million ($345.28 million).