UPDATE 1-Investors avoiding risk on weak global GDP outlook -Gundlach

NEW YORK, June 10 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Friday that investors
are dropping risky assets from their portfolios because of
falling global Gross Domestic Product expectations, fueled by
China's slowing growth, and the intensifying U.S. presidential
race.
"Falling global GDP expectations, fueled by China having
trouble holding it together, are affecting financial markets,"
Gundlach said in an email to Reuters. "And then, there's the
unfolding Trump 'victory scare narrative.'"
On Friday, global growth worries and a sharp drop in oil
prices sent jitters through Wall Street, leading the three major
U.S. indexes lower for the second straight day on Friday.
The yield on the U.S. Treasury note plunged to 1.633
percent, its lowest since February 11, on Friday.
"If the 10-year Treasury note's yield breaks below the
three-year resistance, then it is a big game changer," Gundlach
said. He said he did not think it would happen on Friday but
could do so in coming weeks.
Copper is "almost on the 12-month low, the global economy
must be weak and stocks look scary," Gundlach said.
Brexit fears and mixed messages from Federal Reserve
officials are adding to the risk aversion in financial markets.
Britain will vote on a referendum on June 23 to decide whether
the country should remain in the European Union.
