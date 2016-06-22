UPDATE 2-Gundlach says considering selling European equities on 'Bremain' vote

(Adds more Gundlach quotes; Jim Chanos short on Tesla,
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 22 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief
executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said Wednesday that his
firm is considering selling its position in European equities
early Friday on a "Bremain" vote that keeps Britain in the
European Union.
Gundlach, who oversees $100 billion at the Los Angeles-based
DoubleLine, also said the Tesla-SolarCity deal is "a complete
confidence destroyer" for Tesla Motors Inc
shareholders.
Gundlach, whose DoubleLine purchased beaten-down European
stocks a week ago, said in a telephone interview that the firm
expects Britain to vote on Thursday to stay in the EU "so you
want to sell on the pop. European stocks have been rising, so we
are expecting one more push into the vote."
Gundlach also chimed in on Tesla's proposed acquisition of
SolarCity Corp, which Tesla's Chief Executive Officer
Elon Musk called a "no-brainer."
"This is a poor idea for Elon Musk," Gundlach said. "This is
damaging to his reputation and to the way he operates."
Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the 'Bond King,' said
Wednesday that the Tesla-SolarCity deal wreaks of "bad corporate
governance. I feel like there is reputational damage for Musk
because he is all about creating good things."
Gundlach had proposed two years ago that Musk cut a deal
with competitors in which Tesla would stop making cars and
instead supply automakers' batteries.
Shortseller Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates blasted Tesla's
proposed acquisition of SolarCity, describing it as a "brazen"
bailout and "shameful example of corporate governance at its
worst."
"SolarCity, whose bonds were yielding 20 percent yesterday,
is a company headed toward financial distress," Chanos said in
an emailed statement on Wednesday. "It is burning hundreds of
millions in cash every quarter, a burden that now Tesla
shareholders will have to bear, at a total cost of over $8
billion."
Shares of Tesla were down about 10.5 percent on Wednesday,
while SolarCity rose about 3.26 percent.
Chanos, whose firm has been betting against Tesla and
SolarCity shares, said the combined drop in the market value of
the two companies was more than the equity value of the deal
itself, "which means that Tesla shareholders think SolarCity
shares are essentially worthless.
"Finally," he added, "it is hard for me to believe that this
deal was not being contemplated when Tesla, and Mr. Musk
himself, sold shares just a few weeks ago."
Overall, Gundlach said about Musk: "This deal feels like he
has lost his Midas touch. I also feel like Musk is trying to do
too much."
