DoubleLine's Gundlach says sold all of its European equities position

NEW YORK, June 24 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said Friday that his firm sold all of its European equities position before the market closed Thursday.

Gundlach also said about Brexit: "Yes, I am surprised. It suggests the public mood for change is even greater than I thought." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

