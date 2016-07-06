版本:
DoubleLine's Gundlach: gold remains best investment in 'shaky' world

NEW YORK, July 6 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday that gold remains the best investment amid fears of instability in the European Union and prolonged global stagnation, as well as concerns over the effectiveness of central bank policies.

"Things are shaky and feeling dangerous," Gundlach said in a telephone interview. "I am not selling gold." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernard Orr)

