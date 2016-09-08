DoubleLine's Gundlach: Fed may surprise market with rate hike

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast Thursday that Federal Reserve officials are in dire need of taking control of markets and may hike rates even as investors bet they will not.
"I think the Fed is irritated about this WIRP (World Interest Rate Probability) thing," said Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine. "The Fed is going to say 'we are not controlled by the WIRP, we are not controlled by the market. We are going to tighten even if the WIRP is below 50,'" Gundlach said.
Gundlach said he expected the Fed to tighten when investors place odds around 40-45 percent. Currently, WIRP is at 28 percent for the Fed's next meeting on Sept. 21. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)