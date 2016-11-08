UPDATE 1-DoubleLine's Gundlach: Trump has 'massively outperformed' expectations

(Adds quotes from webcast)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief
executive of DoubleLine Capital, said Tuesday that Donald Trump
has "massively outperformed" expectations during the
presidential election campaign.
"I think we can all agree that Donald J. Trump has massively
outperformed expectations in the past," Gundlach said on an
investor webcast, ahead of final results from Tuesday's
election.
Gundlach, who runs more than $106 billion of assets at Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine, did not repeat his prediction that
Trump would win.
Gundlach, who had been one of the first investors to
forecast Trump as the Republican nominee, said: "When Trump was
just an asterisk in the polls, I said he was a tremendously
undervalued asset."
Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the "Bond King," said he
will wait for stock markets to open on Wednesday to figure out
whether investors will extend Monday and Tuesday's rally. The
upward move in equities came after the S&P 500 index finished
lower on Friday for the ninth straight session, its longest
stretch of declines since December 1980.
Earlier this month, Gundlach said, "We got the bearish
signal" after the S&P 500 dropped below 2,130 for two
consecutive days.
But Gundlach said on the webcast Tuesday: "We had a huge
rally yesterday on the (FBI Director James) Comey flip-flop,
flip-flop," referring to Comey's announcement on Sunday that a
review of a new trove of emails found no grounds for criminal
charges. "I don't know if I'd call this a sell-off anymore."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)