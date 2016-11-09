Stock rally because investors believe Trump better for economy -Gundlach

NEW YORK Nov 9 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive of DoubleLine Capital, said U.S. stock markets
rebounded strongly from overnight losses because investors
believe U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies are better
for economic growth in the short-term than Hillary Clinton's
would have been.
Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the 'Bond King', told
Reuters by telephone: "Many foreigners wanted Trump to lose, so
you saw huge selling overnight. But U.S. investors think Trump
is better for growth than Hillary, in the short-term."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby)