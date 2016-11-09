UPDATE 2-Gundlach says stocks surge on investors' belief Trump better for economy

(Changes headline, adds quotes on Yellen, closing levels for
Dow, S&P and Nasdaq)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 9 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive of DoubleLine Capital, said U.S. stock markets
rebounded strongly from overnight losses because investors
believe U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies are better
for economic growth in the short-term than Democratic candidate
Hillary Clinton's would have been.
Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the 'Bond King', told
Reuters by telephone: "Many foreigners wanted Trump to lose, so
you saw huge selling overnight. But U.S. investors think Trump
is better for growth than Hillary, in the short-term."
Gundlach, who oversees more than $106 billion at Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, said Treasury yields,
particularly the long end of the curve, are soaring because
Trump's policies are "bond unfriendly."
Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose above 2
percent on Wednesday to their highest since January.
Gundlach, who in January had predicted a Trump victory, said
Trump will look to boost growth and inflationary pressures and
that is a negative for government bonds. "He loves debt and he
said in May that 'I am comfortable with debt'," Gundlach said
about Trump. "His policies are not supportive of long-term
interest rates."
Gundlach has been warning investors to avoid Treasuries this
year because bonds have been "sniffing out a new bond-market
unfriendly environment, which likely includes a fiscal-policy
pivot."
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
256.95 points, or 1.40 percent, to 18,589.69, the S&P 500
gained 23.70 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,163.26 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 57.58 points, or 1.11 percent, to
5,251.07.
Gundlach, who voted for Trump, said he never believed the
national polls, and thought they understated Trump's support by
6 percentage points.
"It is Brexit. Don't you see what is going on? The Clinton
machine and the Bush machine have been defeated," Gundlach said.
"People are tired of the corruption that they had been reading
about during this election campaign."
Asked about whether Trump's win casts doubt on the Federal
Reserve's plan to hike interest rates, Gundlach said: "I think
they'll go." He noted that Bloomberg's World Interest Rate
Probability (WIRP) function, which is based on futures trading
data, sees an over 80 percent probability for December.
Gundlach said Fed chair Janet Yellen, whom Trump said would
"most likely" be replaced if elected, would not be reappointed
in 2018 under a Trump administration.
All told, Gundlach added: "No one is trash talking me
today."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Diane Craft)