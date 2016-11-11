UPDATE 1-Gundlach does not see U.S. 10-yr yield above 2.35 pct by year-end

(Adds quotes)

NEW YORK Nov 11 The current leg of the bond market's rate rise is 80 percent over and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note cannot move above 2.35 percent by the end of the year, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said Friday on CNBC.

Gundlach, who oversees more than $106 billion in assets at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said the Federal Reserve "absolutely" should raise interest rates in December, if they plan to ever move. "If the Fed doesn't raise rates in December, they'll never raise rates again," he said.

Commenting on the 10-year Treasury yield, Gundlach said "I think we've really (hit) critical resistance on yields at about 2.35 percent on 10s...we should get a tradeable rally off of those levels. If we don't, then things are in really big trouble."

If yields break out above 2.35 percent, it could impact the real economy by way of mortgages. "What happens if mortgage rates go up further from what they have gone up so far? We're looking at monthly payments to prospective homebuyers, it would be something 20-25 percent higher than where they were at the embedded lower yield levels." (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrew Hay)