UPDATE 3-DoubleLine's Gundlach says Trump rallies seem to be 'losing steam'

(Adds performance of DoubleLine Total Return)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 1 Financial markets could reverse
their solid momentum at the latest by U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, DoubleLine Capital Chief
Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Thursday.
The strong U.S. stock market rally, surge in Treasury yields
and strength in the U.S. dollar since Trump's surprising Nov. 8
presidential victory look to be "losing steam," Gundlach, who
oversees more than $106 billion at the Los Angeles-based
investment management firm, said in a telephone interview.
"The bar was so low on Trump to the point people were
expecting markets will go down 80 percent and global depression
- and now this guy is the Wizard of Oz and so expectations are
high," Gundlach said. "There's no magic here."
Gundlach had warned last month that federal programs take
time to implement, rising mortgage rates and monthly payments
are not positive for the "psyche of the middle class and
broadly," and supporters of defeated White House candidate
Hillary Clinton are not in a mood to spend money.
"There is going to be a buyer's remorse period," said
Gundlach, who voted for Trump and accurately predicted in
January the winner of the presidential election.
"The dollar is going to go down, yields have peaked and will
move sideways, stocks have peaked as well and gold is going to
go up in the short term."
Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the "Bond King," went
"maximum negative" on Treasuries on July 6 when the yield on the
benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit 1.32 percent.
"I am less defensive now on Treasuries and I am less
negative on the 10-year Treasury note at a 2.35 percent yield
than we were at 1.35 percent yield," he said. "Bank of America's
dividend yield is 1.39 percent while the 3-year Treasury yield
is 1.45 percent. I mean, really?"
Gundlach began purchasing Treasuries last week and agency
mortgage-backed securities on Tuesday, as yields have risen, he
said.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, overseen by
Gundlach, was up 2.12 percent and outpaced 63 percent of its
peers for the year ended Nov. 30, according to Lipper data.
On a three-year basis, Total Return was up 3.46 percent on
an annualized basis and outperformed 93 percent of its peers,
Lipper data show. On a five-year basis, Total Return was up 4.11
percent, easily surpassing 91 percent of its peer category,
Lipper added.
Gundlach, soon after Trump's presidential victory, told
investors to avoid exposure to so-called "FANG" stocks, an
acronym that refers to Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc
, Netflix Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc
. He remains bearish on the group.
"People want something real," Gundlach said. "No more on
this 'man behind the curtain' stuff. Industrials, materials ...
people are tired of tweets. They want cement."
Overall, Gundlach said: "It is so late to be buying the
Trump Trade."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Richard Chang)