Gundlach sees Trump views weakening dollar, boosting TIPS demand

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 23 Jeffrey Gundlach, who oversees
more than $101 billion of assets as chief executive of
DoubleLine Capital, has predicted a weaker dollar and more
demand for inflation-protected securities now that U.S.
President Donald Trump has "doubled down" on his stance
regarding trade and securing jobs in America.
Trump's inaugural address "was a really isolationist
speech," Gundlach said in a telephone interview late on Friday.
"There was nothing conciliatory about it. You can see that Trump
is unwavering from the themes he ran on."
The S&P 500 edged lower on Monday as Trump's protectionist
stance sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.
This included an executive order formally withdrawing the
United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership,
negotiated by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama's administration
but never approved by Congress.
In his inaugural address, Trump lamented that "for many
decades, we've enriched foreign industry at the expense of
American industry," and said it was time to put "America first."
He said every decision on trade, taxes, immigration and
foreign affairs "will be made to benefit American workers and
American families," and pledged broad infrastructure spending
for such things as roads, bridges, airports and railways.
Gundlach said a weaker dollar adds to inflationary pressures
and higher interest rates and will make U.S. exports more
attractive in foreign markets, particularly as other currencies
remain relatively strong.
With regard to Treasury inflation-protected securities, he
said: "I am not taking profits because I think there is another
leg up. There is a lot of demand and investors are committed to
the idea that rates and inflation are rising."
Gundlach said he still holds gold, which was down for the
second half of last year. He said "sell hubris, buy
humiliation."
Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the Bond King, said about
gold: "Assets that fall in price become unloved, humiliated.
Assets that are up a lot in price have many supporters, even
though the prices could be at a peak."
Gundlach maintained his preference for non-U.S. stocks over
U.S. stocks, citing the latter's post-election rally. "It makes
sense to start incrementally allocating out of the U.S. and into
the non-U.S.," he said.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted a net outflow
of $3.5 billion in December, its biggest one-month withdrawal
ever. The fund, which launched in April 2010 and is DoubleLine's
flagship, attracted a net $3.05 billion in new cash for all of
2016.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)