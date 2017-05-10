DoubleLine's Gundlach: European, EM equities more attractive than US

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
NEW YORK May 10 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday that European and Emerging Markets equities are more attractive than U.S. equities, and that volatility in stock markets is "insanely low."
"I'd rather much be overseas than in U.S," Gundlach said in an interview. "That's how I felt all year. Part of that was I felt - and it's fading a little bit but it's still a narrative - that the reason people were so bullish on the U.S. is A) it had done really well from 2011 B) they believed the dollar was going to go up a lot more. And I disagreed."
Already, the pan-European STOXX 600 index is up 9.7 percent since the end of 2016, while the S&P 500 is up 7.1 percent in that period. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit