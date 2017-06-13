UPDATE 2-Gundlach warns U.S. low-risk financial environment could change

(New throughout, adds comments on volatility)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 13 The lengthy low-risk,
low-volatility U.S. financial environment should not be viewed
as a "new paradigm," influential bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach
said on a webcast on Tuesday.
Wall Street gained on Tuesday, with the S&P 500, Dow
industrials and Russell 2000 setting record closing highs, as
technology stocks bounced back and investors positioned ahead of
an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
Against that backdrop of soaring stock markets, the CBOE
Volatility Index, also known as the VIX Index or the "fear
gauge" for U.S. stocks, has been dropping.
Friday, the index plunged to 9.37, its lowest since Dec. 27,
1993. "We're on increasing watch for volatility," Gundlach said,
pointing out that "there is a massive amount of money that is
being short VIX.
"It's a trade that's made a lot of money and it's very very
crowded, which suggests to me the days of low volatility are
numbered," he said. We "probably won't see it continue through
year end."
Gundlach, who runs more than $105 billion at Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, said investors should rotate
out of U.S. stocks and into European equities, and also avoid
U.S. Treasuries as he sees rates moving higher during the second
half of the year.
"I strongly urge investors to peel a portion of their S&P
holdings and move into Europe," Gundlach said.
Gundlach said he expects the yield on the 10-year Treasury
note, which stood around 2.21 percent on Tuesday, to move higher
during the latter half of 2017. However, he does not expect it
to hit 3 percent. Gundlach said the relative value between U.S.
Treasuries and lower-yielding overseas government bonds are
keeping U.S. yields in a tight range.
All told, short-term investors should brace for a rocky
summer, Gundlach said.
"If you're a trader or a speculator, I think you should be
raising cash today literally today. If you're an investor you
can easily sit through a seasonally weak period," Gundlach said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)