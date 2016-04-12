UPDATE 1-Gundlach: Fed rate hike 'increasingly likely' one and done

(Adds quotes from webcast, background on Gundlach)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, April 12 Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely
followed investor who runs DoubleLine Capital, said on a webcast
on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle
"increasingly likely" looks like a one and done scenario this
year.
Gundlach, who oversees $95 billion for Los Angeles-based
DoubleLine, said the Fed should be cautious with raising rates
because of the "gentle downward" trajectory in nominal gross
domestic product.
The U.S. economy is growing at a pace below 1 percent in the
first quarter, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow
forecast model.
Already, Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen has been
"talking conservatively" about interest rates because it is an
election year in the United States, Gundlach said.
Gundlach said the Standard & Poor's 500 index will struggle
and trade "sideways" because earnings continue to be
persistently downgraded.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that oil prices
would plunge, junk bonds would live up to their name and China's
slowing economy would pressure emerging markets. In 2014,
Gundlach correctly forecast U.S. Treasury yields would fall, not
rise as many others had expected.
Gundlach said he is still avoiding junk bonds. "The easy
money has been made," Gundlach said. He said the high-yield
downgrades resemble the cycle in 1998 and 2007-2008.
DoubleLine has been purchasing Puerto Rico municipal debt as
well as commercial mortgage-backed securities.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alistair Bell)