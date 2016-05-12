Gundlach says 'some rebellion showing up at the Fed' with rate debate

NEW YORK May 12 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast on Thursday that the Federal Reserve will be challenged to raise interest rates this year.

Already, Fed officials are in disagreement with the timing and number of rate hikes in 2016, Gundlach, who runs $95 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine said.

There's "some rebellion showing up at the Fed," Gundlach said. Thursday, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the Fed is keeping interest rates too low and risks encouraging companies to take on excessive amounts of debt. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)