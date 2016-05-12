Gundlach says 'some rebellion showing up at the Fed' with rate debate

British PM May to give her Brexit speech at 1145 GMT - Downing Street says
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
NEW YORK May 12 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast on Thursday that the Federal Reserve will be challenged to raise interest rates this year.
Already, Fed officials are in disagreement with the timing and number of rate hikes in 2016, Gundlach, who runs $95 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine said.
There's "some rebellion showing up at the Fed," Gundlach said. Thursday, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the Fed is keeping interest rates too low and risks encouraging companies to take on excessive amounts of debt. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON, Jan 17 British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it nudged up an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.