UPDATE 2-DoubleLine's Gundlach sees 'some rebellion' from Fed hawks

(Adds quotes on presidential race)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK May 12 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief
executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Thursday that the
Federal Reserve will be challenged to raise interest rates this
year.
Fed officials seem to be in disagreement about the timing
and number of rate hikes in 2016, Gundlach, who oversees $95
billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said on an investor
webcast.
There's "some (hawkish) rebellion showing up at the Fed,"
Gundlach said. Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on
Thursday that the Fed is keeping interest rates too low and
risks encouraging companies to take on excessive amounts of
debt.
Also on Thursday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said
the economy appears to be strengthening after the sluggish first
quarter, giving the green light for the central bank to continue
its attempt to normalize interest-rate policy.
Against the backdrop of hawkish language, Fed Chair Yellen
is "the biggest dove" at the Federal Reserve, said Gundlach,
adding there is a 50 percent chance of only one rate hike this
year.
In a separate interview with Reuters, Gundlach noted that
the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index has been around 2,050 for
some time. "It's tough to get much of a rally off of
price-to-earnings this high with earnings falling and the Fed
itching to tighten with GDP growth already projected to
decline," he said.
"I'm sticking with my '2 percent upside and 20 downside'
prediction on U.S. stocks.... it's working, I can see it going
to 1,600," Gundlach added, referring to the S&P Index.
Gundlach, on the webcast, said negative interest rates
implemented by some major central banks, notably in Japan, are
backfiring. Currencies strengthen and stock markets weaken on
such moves, he said.
Yellen said on Thursday that while she "would not completely
rule out the use of negative interest rates in some future very
adverse scenario," the tool would need a lot more study before
it could be used in the United States.
If the Fed were to implement negative rates, Gundlach said,
"I am not sure what I am going to do... But I don't think it
will happen."
Regarding the presidential election campaign, Gundlach said
presumed Republican candidate Donald Trump will win. He said
Trump has been underestimated for months, but he is the "better
campaigner."
"People are going to start putting greater focus on Hillary
(Clinton). Voters are going to say, 'No. I don't want this,'" he
told Reuters. "Hillary is going to evolve into an unacceptable
choice. If she is such a great candidate, how come (Bernie
Sanders) is beating her?"
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio and Dan
Grebler)