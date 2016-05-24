UPDATE 1-DoubleLine's Gundlach says U.S. stock market is 'dead money'

(Adds quotes on Fed, background on DoubleLine Capital)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK May 24 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief
executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that
the rally in U.S. stocks, which began on Monday, feels like a
short squeeze and characterized U.S. stocks as "dead money."
"The market is not incredibly healthy," Gundlach said in a
telephone interview, noting recent corporate earnings have come
in weak. Gundlach, who oversees $95 billion at Los Angeles-based
DoubleLine, said the S&P 500 index "has gone nowhere in
the past 12 months to 18 months."
On the Federal Reserve, Gundlach said it is still 50/50 odds
that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates in June. He
said many Fed officials are "dying to raise rates," but that it
is Fed chair Janet Yellen's opinion that matters the most.
"All that matters is Yellen. She is still there. I feel like
we are back in December again, where everyone thinks that there
is a super secret that some Fed officials have this knowledge
that the economy is really good."
Last week, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley
said the U.S. economy could be strong enough to warrant an
interest rate increase in June or July, reinforcing the drum
beat from within the Fed in recent days that rate increases are
coming soon. A range of policymakers with normally varying views
on monetary policy are now stating a rate increase is possible
at the next policy meeting in June.
Gundlach has been known for his prescient investment calls.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that oil prices would
plunge, junk bonds would live up to their name and China's
slowing economy would pressure emerging markets. In 2014,
Gundlach correctly also forecast U.S. Treasury yields would
fall, not rise as many others had expected.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)