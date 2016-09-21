Gundlach says DoubleLine shorting some restaurants, airlines and retailers -CNBC

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on CNBC television Wednesday that he has been selectively shorting shares in some restaurants, airlines and retailers.
He said economic growth is sub-par and that continues to be reflected in certain names in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index . (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
