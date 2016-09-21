版本:
2016年 9月 22日 星期四

Gundlach says DoubleLine shorting some restaurants, airlines and retailers -CNBC

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on CNBC television Wednesday that he has been selectively shorting shares in some restaurants, airlines and retailers.

He said economic growth is sub-par and that continues to be reflected in certain names in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index . (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

